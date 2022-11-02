Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
VKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 23.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
