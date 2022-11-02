Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $65,267. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 309.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 338,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

