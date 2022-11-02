Fluor (FLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Fluor has set its FY22 guidance at $1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.15-$1.35 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,855,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.