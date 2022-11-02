Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($52.86) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETR FME opened at €27.72 ($28.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($64.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

