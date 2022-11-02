Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Repurchase $50.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.6 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,044 shares of company stock valued at $846,045. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

