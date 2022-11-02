Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Insider Activity

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,223,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,594,000 after acquiring an additional 381,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

