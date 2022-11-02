Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.
Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.
In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,223,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,594,000 after acquiring an additional 381,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
