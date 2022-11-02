Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YMAB. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $28.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 114.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,237,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

