Critical Comparison: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repay and Resources Connection’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $219.26 million 2.59 -$50.08 million ($0.13) -48.23 Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.78 $67.18 million $2.14 8.71

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 4 3 0 2.43 Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Repay and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $12.44, indicating a potential upside of 98.37%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -3.24% 6.88% 3.83% Resources Connection 8.76% 19.48% 12.98%

Volatility and Risk

Repay has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Repay on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

