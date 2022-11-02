Financial Survey: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) vs. Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.83% 12.77% 8.29% Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -10.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PC Connection and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.

PC Connection presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 769.57%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than PC Connection.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PC Connection and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.89 billion 0.48 $69.91 million $3.40 15.60 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Risk and Volatility

PC Connection has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC Connection beats Grove Collaborative on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

