Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cable giant will earn $3.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 512,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 464,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 80,043 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 88,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $106,532,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

