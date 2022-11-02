Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to C$72.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $49.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

