Financial Comparison: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) versus Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dynatronics and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beauty Health 0 1 7 0 2.88

Dynatronics currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 723.14%. Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.17%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -9.00% -25.04% -10.64% Beauty Health -59.08% -1.02% -0.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Dynatronics and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynatronics and Beauty Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.21 -$3.99 million ($0.26) -1.64 Beauty Health $260.09 million 6.50 -$375.11 million ($1.93) -5.81

Dynatronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Dynatronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. It also exports its products. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

