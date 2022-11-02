Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AC. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.85.

Shares of AC opened at C$20.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.97.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,886.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

