Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAFC. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of HAFC opened at $26.52 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $807.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

