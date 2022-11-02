Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.