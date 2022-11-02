Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cohu, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cohu in a report issued on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cohu’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

COHU has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Cohu Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

COHU opened at $33.13 on Monday. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 34.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 465,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

