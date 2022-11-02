Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Granite Construction Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

GVA stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

