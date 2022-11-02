Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Chemours Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Chemours in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Chemours Trading Up 0.3 %

CC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CC stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.