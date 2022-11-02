Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in October

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Exor in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Exor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. Exor has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

Featured Articles

