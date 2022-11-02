Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Increases By 6.0%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,933,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 7,481,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.9 days.
ioneer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GSCCF opened at 0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.39. ioneer has a 12-month low of 0.22 and a 12-month high of 0.64.
ioneer Company Profile
