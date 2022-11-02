Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENZN opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

