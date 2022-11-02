Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.88 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance
CSII opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $607.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.87. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $36.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.