Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.88 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

CSII opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $607.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.87. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Cardiovascular Systems

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.