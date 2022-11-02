Short Interest in Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Expands By 5.8%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Fobi AI Price Performance

Shares of Fobi AI stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Fobi AI has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

