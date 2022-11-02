Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Declines By 5.3%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

GCTAY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

