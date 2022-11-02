FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in October

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,400 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 4,963,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,520.8 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of FCBBF stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($19.39) to €16.70 ($17.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.