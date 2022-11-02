Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,184,100 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 4,467,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41,841.0 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGRRF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Get Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) alerts:

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.