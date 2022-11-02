Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,184,100 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 4,467,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41,841.0 days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FGRRF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.65.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (FGRRF)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.