Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 382,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

FSPKF opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.