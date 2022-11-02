Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 190.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCTAF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €18.05 ($18.42) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

