Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $19,360,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

