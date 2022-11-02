Amgen (AMGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter. Amgen has set its FY22 guidance at $17.00 to $18.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $17.00-$18.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $274.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.35.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in Amgen by 11,454.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 228,517 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

