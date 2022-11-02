Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

CMI stock opened at $246.70 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $248.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

