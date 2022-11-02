Consolidated Edison (ED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.40-$4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,438,000 after acquiring an additional 177,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

