Analysts Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Target Price at $144.24

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

