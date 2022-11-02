Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,173.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,173.33 ($26.26).
JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.3 %
JMAT opened at GBX 1,960 ($23.68) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,931.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,041.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3,213.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
