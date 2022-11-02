Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,173.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,173.33 ($26.26).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.3 %

JMAT opened at GBX 1,960 ($23.68) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,931.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,041.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3,213.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.62) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,588.38). In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, with a total value of £332.85 ($402.19). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,588.38). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 223 shares of company stock valued at $410,332.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.