DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 412,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 424,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 457,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

