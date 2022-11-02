VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,405,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,306,887.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,183.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,405,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,306,887.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 883,520 shares of company stock worth $9,997,503. 45.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 32.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 356,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 87,691 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 97.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,401,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.45. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

