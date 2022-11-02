Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Lowered by KeyCorp

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luxfer in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Luxfer stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $394.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.96. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 205,451 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Articles

