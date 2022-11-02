Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Cut by Analyst

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

National CineMedia Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.43 on Monday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 36.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,551,272 shares of company stock worth $4,123,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.98%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

