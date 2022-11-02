Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Increased by Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.10. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $36.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $41.34 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $834.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $726.30 and its 200-day moving average is $682.17. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $845.24.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,168 shares of company stock worth $33,741,388. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

