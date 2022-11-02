Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of PB opened at $71.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.