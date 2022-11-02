Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryder System in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Ryder System’s current full-year earnings is $16.05 per share.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE R opened at $83.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 350,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

