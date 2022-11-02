Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Redwood Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $857.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently -129.58%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

