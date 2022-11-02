Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Schneider National, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Schneider National in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 108.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 159.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 11.85%.
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
