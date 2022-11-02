AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $97.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

