Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.53.
CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $307.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.