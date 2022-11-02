Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.53.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $307.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

