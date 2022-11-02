Critical Analysis: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) vs. TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 2 2 0 2.50 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.86%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Solid Power has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.6% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and TNR Technical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 365.84 $18.09 million N/A N/A TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Summary

Solid Power beats TNR Technical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

