Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$30.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $17.44 on Monday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

