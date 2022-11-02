Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$230.67 million and a PE ratio of -50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 195.71 and a quick ratio of 195.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.68. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.93 million during the quarter.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

