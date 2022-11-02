Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. CSFB cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.97.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

