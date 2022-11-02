Analysts Set Expectations for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 43.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

